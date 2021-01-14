Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates mildly higher start for indices; IT cos eyed

Australian S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5% in early trading, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.3%.

Asian equities made early trading gains on Thursday after a mixed session on Wall Street buoyed by expectations of a U.S. stimulus package even as political events in Washington culminated in the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Wall Street ends mixed

Stocks on Wall Street notched modest gains Wednesday following another choppy day of trading, leaving the market near its recent record highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.03%, the S&P 500 gained 0.23%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.43%.