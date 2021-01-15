Market LIVE: Sensex slips 350 points dragged by IT stocks, Nifty holds 14,500

Market LIVE: Sensex slips 350 points dragged by IT stocks, Nifty holds 14,5001 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2021, 09:49 AM IST
- Sensex, Nifty were flat to negative in the opening session but slipped in early trade. IT stocks were the biggest laggards
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.
Sensex slips over 350 points
Nifty IT down 1%, biggest loser among sectoral indices
Bharti Airtel up 4%
MSCI Global Standard Indexes will increase the weight of telecom operator Bharti Airtel stock in its February quarterly review. The move follows an approval to increase foreign investment limit in the telecom major to 100% from 49%.
Nifty top gainers/losers
Sensex, Nifty open flat
At 0923 IST, Sensex was at 49,528.86, down 55.30 in volatile trade. Nifty was flat 14,594.80
HCL Tech Q3 profit up 26.7% QoQ
HCL Tech Q3 profit up 26.7% at ₹3,982 crore. revenue rose 3.8% to ₹19,302 crore, EBIT margin rose to 10% .
Indices in the green at pre-open
At pre-open, Sensex was 150 points higher at 49,735.71. Nifty was up at 14,595.
HCL Tech Q3 net profit ₹3,982 crore
Stocks to Watch: HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, Bharat Dynamics, PVR
HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, SAIL, PFC, Bharat Dynamics are among stocks that will be in focus today.
Besides HCL Tech and PVR, companies that will announce earnings are L&T Finance and Shoppers Stop.
Oil mixed as Chinese lockdowns raise demand questions
Oil prices were mixed on Friday as strong import data from China, the world's biggest crude importer, that boosted sentiment earlier ran into concerns about Chinese cities in lockdown due to coronavirus outbreaks.
Brent was down 3 cents at $56.69 by 0133 GMT, after gaining 0.6% on Thursday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 12 cents at $53.69 a barrel, having risen more than 1% the previous session.
Indian stocks seen volatile
Indian stock markets are likely to be volatile on Friday, while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening for Indian benchmark indices. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex ended at 49,584.16, up 91.84 points or 0.19%. The Nifty closed at 14,595.60, up 30.75 points or 0.21%.
Asian shares mixed
Asian shares were mixed with Japan’s Nikkei 225 down 0.2% and South Korea’s Kospi inching down 1%. Hang Seng rose 0.3% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 up 0.2%.
Wall Street ends lower
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, making a u-turn towards the end of the session as reports emerged about U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's pandemic aid proposal following earlier data that showed a weakening labor market.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.22%, the S&P 500 lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.12%.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.