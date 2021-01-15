Market LIVE: Sensex slips 350 points dragged by IT stocks, Nifty holds 14,500

Sensex slips over 350 points View Full Image

Nifty IT down 1%, biggest loser among sectoral indices View Full Image IT cos

Bharti Airtel up 4% MSCI Global Standard Indexes will increase the weight of telecom operator Bharti Airtel stock in its February quarterly review. The move follows an approval to increase foreign investment limit in the telecom major to 100% from 49%.

Nifty top gainers/losers View Full Image Nifty

Sensex, Nifty open flat At 0923 IST, Sensex was at 49,528.86, down 55.30 in volatile trade. Nifty was flat 14,594.80 View Full Image Sensex at open

HCL Tech Q3 profit up 26.7% QoQ HCL Tech Q3 profit up 26.7% at ₹3,982 crore. revenue rose 3.8% to ₹19,302 crore, EBIT margin rose to 10% .

Indices in the green at pre-open At pre-open, Sensex was 150 points higher at 49,735.71. Nifty was up at 14,595.

Oil mixed as Chinese lockdowns raise demand questions Oil prices were mixed on Friday as strong import data from China, the world's biggest crude importer, that boosted sentiment earlier ran into concerns about Chinese cities in lockdown due to coronavirus outbreaks. Brent was down 3 cents at $56.69 by 0133 GMT, after gaining 0.6% on Thursday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 12 cents at $53.69 a barrel, having risen more than 1% the previous session.

Indian stocks seen volatile Indian stock markets are likely to be volatile on Friday, while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening for Indian benchmark indices. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex ended at 49,584.16, up 91.84 points or 0.19%. The Nifty closed at 14,595.60, up 30.75 points or 0.21%.

Asian shares mixed Asian shares were mixed with Japan’s Nikkei 225 down 0.2% and South Korea’s Kospi inching down 1%. Hang Seng rose 0.3% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 up 0.2%.