Market LIVE: Sensex slips 300 points; Nifty below 14,400; HDFC Bank top gainer

Market LIVE: Sensex slips 300 points; Nifty below 14,400; HDFC Bank top gainer2 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2021, 09:37 AM IST
- Sensex and Nifty opened largely flat on Monday but slipped into the red in 10 minutes tracking weak global cues. HDFC Bank was the top gainer as the lender's Q3 earnings beat estimates
HDFC Bank up 2%
The private sector lender on Saturday reported a 18% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in net profit to ₹8,758.29 crore for the three months to December owing to higher net interest income and other income. The earnings were better than Street estimates. The bank’s net interest income grew 15.1% y-o-y to ₹16.317.6 crore.
Nifty gainers/losers at open
UPL and HDFC Bank top gainers, while Hindalco and Tata Steel top laggards
Sensex at open
Sensex was at 48,971.61, down 63 points, while Nifty was down 0.2% at 14,405. Banks and financials gained while auto, metal and pharma stocks were down.
Sensex and Nifty open marginally lower
Sensex flat at pre-open
HDFC Bank’s earnings bring cheer, but its retail growth remains slow
An Indian private sector bank that sidestepped the corporate bad loan deluge is now hoping to escape from the pandemic’s hammer unscathed. So far, HDFC Bank has been succeeding in its efforts. But it has come with its own costs.
For the December quarter, HDFC Bank reported metrics that beat analysts’ estimates and this may liberate the share price from the 3-month lacklustre state. Net profit grew 15% year-on-year on the back of similar growth in its core income. Its management gave an optimistic outlook to analysts in a post-results conference call on Saturday. (Read more)
Sensex in the red at pre-opening session
Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, Reliance, Wipro, Bharti Airtel
Stocks that may be in news on Monday include HDFC Bank, Reliance, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, Piramal Enterprises, DHFL and Metropolis Healthcare.
Mindtree, Rallis India, IRB Infra and Indiabulls Real Estate are some of the companies which will disclose their December quarter earnings today.
Indian markets likely to be volatile
Markets are likely to be volatile on Monday following global cues, while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Friday, the BSE Sensex closed at 49,034.67, down 549.49 points or 1.11%. The Nifty closed at 14,433.70, down 161.90 points or 1.11%
Asian shares weak
Asian share markets retreated from highs on Monday as disappointing news on US consumer spending tempered risk sentiment ahead of a closely-watched reading on the health of the Chinese economy.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.3% having hit a string of record peaks in recent weeks. Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.8%
Wall Street ends lower
US stocks fell on Friday, pressured by intensifying lockdowns.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell or 0.57%, the S&P 500 lost 0.72%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 114.14 points, or 0.87%, to 12,998.50.
