Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
On Friday, Sensex and nifty closed lower.
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: Sensex slips 300 points; Nifty below 14,400; HDFC Bank top gainer

2 min read . 09:37 AM IST Madhumita Sen Choudhury

  • Sensex and Nifty opened largely flat on Monday but slipped into the red in 10 minutes tracking weak global cues. HDFC Bank was the top gainer as the lender's Q3 earnings beat estimates

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.

18 Jan 2021, 09:37 AM IST HDFC Bank up 2%

The private sector lender on Saturday reported a 18% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in net profit to 8,758.29 crore for the three months to December owing to higher net interest income and other income. The earnings were better than Street estimates. The bank’s net interest income grew 15.1% y-o-y to 16.317.6 crore.

18 Jan 2021, 09:30 AM IST Nifty gainers/losers at open

UPL and HDFC Bank top gainers, while Hindalco and Tata Steel top laggards

View Full Image
Nifty at open
18 Jan 2021, 09:27 AM IST Sensex at open

Sensex was at 48,971.61, down 63 points, while Nifty was down 0.2% at 14,405. Banks and financials gained while auto, metal and pharma stocks were down.

HDFC Bank was the top gainer as the lender's Q3 earnings beat estimates.

View Full Image
Sensex at open
18 Jan 2021, 09:18 AM IST Sensex and Nifty open marginally lower

18 Jan 2021, 09:12 AM IST Sensex flat at pre-open

18 Jan 2021, 09:11 AM IST HDFC Bank’s earnings bring cheer, but its retail growth remains slow

An Indian private sector bank that sidestepped the corporate bad loan deluge is now hoping to escape from the pandemic’s hammer unscathed. So far, HDFC Bank has been succeeding in its efforts. But it has come with its own costs.

For the December quarter, HDFC Bank reported metrics that beat analysts’ estimates and this may liberate the share price from the 3-month lacklustre state. Net profit grew 15% year-on-year on the back of similar growth in its core income. Its management gave an optimistic outlook to analysts in a post-results conference call on Saturday. (Read more)

18 Jan 2021, 09:06 AM IST Sensex in the red at pre-opening session

View Full Image
Sensex at pre-open
18 Jan 2021, 08:56 AM IST Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, Reliance, Wipro, Bharti Airtel

Stocks that may be in news on Monday include HDFC Bank, Reliance, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, Piramal Enterprises, DHFL and Metropolis Healthcare.

Mindtree, Rallis India, IRB Infra and Indiabulls Real Estate are some of the companies which will disclose their December quarter earnings today.

18 Jan 2021, 08:46 AM IST Indian markets likely to be volatile

Markets are likely to be volatile on Monday following global cues, while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Friday, the BSE Sensex closed at 49,034.67, down 549.49 points or 1.11%. The Nifty closed at 14,433.70, down 161.90 points or 1.11%

18 Jan 2021, 08:34 AM IST Asian shares weak

Asian share markets retreated from highs on Monday as disappointing news on US consumer spending tempered risk sentiment ahead of a closely-watched reading on the health of the Chinese economy.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.3% having hit a string of record peaks in recent weeks. Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.8%

18 Jan 2021, 08:26 AM IST Wall Street ends lower

US stocks fell on Friday, pressured by intensifying lockdowns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell or 0.57%, the S&P 500 lost 0.72%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 114.14 points, or 0.87%, to 12,998.50.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.