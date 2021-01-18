Market LIVE: Sensex slips 300 points; Nifty below 14,400; HDFC Bank top gainer

HDFC Bank up 2% The private sector lender on Saturday reported a 18% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in net profit to ₹8,758.29 crore for the three months to December owing to higher net interest income and other income. The earnings were better than Street estimates. The bank’s net interest income grew 15.1% y-o-y to ₹16.317.6 crore.

Nifty gainers/losers at open UPL and HDFC Bank top gainers, while Hindalco and Tata Steel top laggards View Full Image Nifty at open {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sensex at open Sensex was at 48,971.61, down 63 points, while Nifty was down 0.2% at 14,405. Banks and financials gained while auto, metal and pharma stocks were down. HDFC Bank was the top gainer as the lender's Q3 earnings beat estimates. View Full Image Sensex at open

Sensex and Nifty open marginally lower {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sensex flat at pre-open

HDFC Bank’s earnings bring cheer, but its retail growth remains slow An Indian private sector bank that sidestepped the corporate bad loan deluge is now hoping to escape from the pandemic’s hammer unscathed. So far, HDFC Bank has been succeeding in its efforts. But it has come with its own costs. For the December quarter, HDFC Bank reported metrics that beat analysts’ estimates and this may liberate the share price from the 3-month lacklustre state. Net profit grew 15% year-on-year on the back of similar growth in its core income. Its management gave an optimistic outlook to analysts in a post-results conference call on Saturday. (Read more) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sensex in the red at pre-opening session View Full Image Sensex at pre-open

Indian markets likely to be volatile Markets are likely to be volatile on Monday following global cues, while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Friday, the BSE Sensex closed at 49,034.67, down 549.49 points or 1.11%. The Nifty closed at 14,433.70, down 161.90 points or 1.11%

Asian shares weak Asian share markets retreated from highs on Monday as disappointing news on US consumer spending tempered risk sentiment ahead of a closely-watched reading on the health of the Chinese economy. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.3% having hit a string of record peaks in recent weeks. Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.8% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}