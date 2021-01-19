Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for indices; Mindtree in focus

OPEN APP
Indian stocks fell for the second straight day on Monday, extending Friday’s decline.
1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 08:33 AM IST Madhumita Sen Choudhury

  • Indian stock markets are likely to consolidate on Tuesday, while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening of Indian benchmark indices. Mindtree, Maruti Suzuki, and Adani Green are some of the stocks that will be in focus today

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.

19 Jan 2021, 08:33:01 AM IST

Indian markets likely to consolidate

Indian stock markets are likely to consolidate on Tuesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening of domestic benchmark indices. On Monday,

Indian stocks fell for the second straight day, extending Friday’s decline, as investors pondered over whether the stunning gains of the past few months have outstripped economic reality.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex closed at 48,564.27, down 470.40 points or 0.96%. The Nifty ended at 14,281.30, down 152.40 points or 1.06%.

19 Jan 2021, 08:19:20 AM IST

Asian shares edge higher

Asian share markets edged ahead on Tuesday as investors wagered China's economic strength would help underpin growth in the region, even as pandemic lockdowns threatened to lengthen the road to recovery in the West.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 0.2%. Japan's Nikkei bounced 1%, recovering all the losses suffered on Monday.

U.S. stocks also looked a little steadier as futures for the S&P 500 added 0.4% and NASDAQ futures 0.3%.

