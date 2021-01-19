Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for indices; Mindtree in focus

Indian markets likely to consolidate

Indian stock markets are likely to consolidate on Tuesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening of domestic benchmark indices. On Monday,

Indian stocks fell for the second straight day, extending Friday’s decline, as investors pondered over whether the stunning gains of the past few months have outstripped economic reality.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex closed at 48,564.27, down 470.40 points or 0.96%. The Nifty ended at 14,281.30, down 152.40 points or 1.06%.