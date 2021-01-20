Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates soft start for indices; Bajaj Finance in focus

Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates soft start for indices; Bajaj Finance in focus1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 08:22 AM IST
- Markets are likely to be in a range on Wednesday while trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a soft opening for Indian benchmark indices. Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv will report their December quarter earnings on Wednesday
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.
Wall Street rises
Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday as US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen advocated for a hefty fiscal relief package before lawmakers to help the world's largest economy ride out a pandemic-driven slump.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.81%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 1.53%.
