Market LIVE: Sensex opens above 50,000 mark for the first time

Sensex opened above the 50,000 mark for the first time ever tracking global markets which soared after Joe Biden took charge as the 46th President of the US. Bajaj Auto and Asian Paints will be in focus ahead of their earnings today
21 Jan 2021, 09:15 AM ISTSensex opens above 50,000
21 Jan 2021, 09:01 AM ISTSensex hits 50,000 at pre-open
At 0903 am, Sensex was up 257 at 50,049.95 as markets soared globally after Joe Biden took charge as the 46th President of the US.
21 Jan 2021, 08:55 AM ISTMarket outlook: Ruchit Jain, senior analyst, Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking
The Nifty index opened on a positive note and gradually moved higher during the day to register new highs. In just a couple of sessions, the index recovered all its losses of the recent correction and ended the day tad below 14650.
The index continued its previous day’s upmove today supported mainly by the IT heavyweights. The Auto stocks and the heavyweight Reliance Industries too contributed and participated in the upmove. Although, the Banking index consolidated in a range today and relatively underperformed the Nifty as no significant momentum was seen in the private sector banking stocks. If we look at the recent chart of Nifty on the daily time-frame, it is seen that the 20-day EMA has acted as a support on intermediate declines and the index has continued its ‘Higher Top Higher Bottom’ structure. With the last two days of upmove, this moving average support now coincides with Monday’s low of 14222 and thus, it now becomes a sacrosanct for the short term.
Apart from this, the Nifty Midcap index had seen some correction from its important level as per the retracement theory and hence, it would be crucial to see if this index surpasses its swing high with an ease. In case the midcap index does not break this hurdle, then we could see some volatility again in the short term and hence, traders should keep a close tab on this index.
Meanwhile, we continue with our advice for traders to keep focusing on stock specific moves and identify the sectors which are showing momentum on a given day. Traders should also avoid taking leverage positions at this juncture and focus on timely exits on the trading positions.
The intraday supports in Nifty for the coming session are placed around 14535 and 14490 whereas resistances are seen around 14710 and 14770.
21 Jan 2021, 08:48 AM ISTStocks to Watch: Bajaj Finance, Reliance, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank,
Top companies which will announce their December quarter earnings today are Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, SBI Card, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, JK Tyre, JSPL and Mphasis.
21 Jan 2021, 08:41 AM ISTSensex eyes 50,000 mark on optimism in global markets
Indian stock markets are likely to surge on Thursday following optimism in global peers. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening for domestic benchmark indices. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 49,792.12, up 393.83 points or 0.80%. The Nifty closed at 14,644.70, up 123.55 points or 0.85%.
21 Jan 2021, 08:21 AM ISTJoe Biden sworn in as 46th president of the US
Joseph Robinette Biden Jr was sworn in as the 46th president of the US, taking control of a nation wracked by a deadly pandemic, persistent unemployment and burgeoning social unrest to cap the most acrimonious transfer of power in modern American history.
Biden, 78, took the oath of office shortly before noon from Chief Justice John Roberts on the steps of the US Capitol—the very spot overrun two weeks ago by Donald Trump loyalists, who waged a deadly attack seeking to block the Democrat’s ascent to the presidency.
21 Jan 2021, 08:15 AM ISTAsian shares rise
Asian shares rose on Thursday tracking US markets amid hopes US President Joe Biden's administration will work to support the struggling US economy.
Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.7%, while South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.4%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was little changed, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.4%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.6%.
21 Jan 2021, 08:10 AM ISTWall Street ends at record highs
Wall Street ended at record highs as Joe Biden took charge as the 46th President of the US.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.83%, the S&P 500 gained 1.39%, and Nasdaq Composite added 1.97%.