Celebrations at BSE after the sensex crossed 50000 mark for the first time (PTI)
LIVE UPDATES

Markey LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates muted start for Indian indices; RIL in focus

1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2021, 08:33 AM IST Madhumita Sen Choudhury

  • Asian markets fell from all-time highs as restrictions to curb escalating coronavirus infections dented optimism around earnings and the prospect of additional stimulus. Trends on SGX Nifty hints at a flat-to-negative start for Indian markets

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.

22 Jan 2021, 08:33:56 AM IST

Indian markets on Thursday

The BSE Sensex vaulted past the 50,000 mark for the first time on Thursday, capping a phenomenal run that lifted the stock markets to a record high.

The benchmark index climbed as much as 0.7% to 50,184 in intra-day trading, almost doubling from its March nadir. The index broke through 50,000 with a gap-up opening in the morning, and stayed above the mark for most of the day, before giving up the gain and closing 167 points lower at 49,625. The Nifty ended 0.4% lower at 14,590.35.

22 Jan 2021, 08:26:50 AM IST

Asian markets decline

Asian shares eased from record highs on Friday as investors took some money off the table after a recent rally.

Japan's Nikkei was down 0.4%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was off 0.1%. Shanghai SE Composite Index fell 0.4%, while Australia's ASX was down 0.2%.

22 Jan 2021, 08:17:58 AM IST

US markets end higher

Wall Street's main indexes edged up to record highs on Thursday, propelled by optimism about more pandemic relief under the Biden administration to support the economy after data showed a tepid labor market recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.04%, the S&P 500 gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.55%.

