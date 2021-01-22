Markey LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates muted start for Indian indices; RIL in focus

Indian markets on Thursday

The BSE Sensex vaulted past the 50,000 mark for the first time on Thursday, capping a phenomenal run that lifted the stock markets to a record high.

The benchmark index climbed as much as 0.7% to 50,184 in intra-day trading, almost doubling from its March nadir. The index broke through 50,000 with a gap-up opening in the morning, and stayed above the mark for most of the day, before giving up the gain and closing 167 points lower at 49,625. The Nifty ended 0.4% lower at 14,590.35.