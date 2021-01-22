Markey LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates muted start for Indian indices; RIL in focus

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Asian markets fell from all-time highs as restrictions to curb escalating coronavirus infections dented optimism around earnings and the prospect of additional stimulus. Trends on SGX Nifty hints at a flat-to-negative start for Indian markets
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.
22 Jan 2021, 08:33 AM ISTIndian markets on Thursday
The BSE Sensex vaulted past the 50,000 mark for the first time on Thursday, capping a phenomenal run that lifted the stock markets to a record high.
The benchmark index climbed as much as 0.7% to 50,184 in intra-day trading, almost doubling from its March nadir. The index broke through 50,000 with a gap-up opening in the morning, and stayed above the mark for most of the day, before giving up the gain and closing 167 points lower at 49,625. The Nifty ended 0.4% lower at 14,590.35.
22 Jan 2021, 08:26 AM ISTAsian markets decline
Asian shares eased from record highs on Friday as investors took some money off the table after a recent rally.
Japan's Nikkei was down 0.4%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was off 0.1%. Shanghai SE Composite Index fell 0.4%, while Australia's ASX was down 0.2%.
22 Jan 2021, 08:17 AM ISTUS markets end higher
Wall Street's main indexes edged up to record highs on Thursday, propelled by optimism about more pandemic relief under the Biden administration to support the economy after data showed a tepid labor market recovery.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.04%, the S&P 500 gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.55%.