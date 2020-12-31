Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty edge lower at open; HDFC twins, TCS top drags

Market opening

Indian benchmark share indices opened on a flat note on the last trading session of 2020. Sensex opened at 47,753.11, up 6.89 points or 0.01%, while Nifty opened 11.95 points or 0.09% lower at 13,970.00.

Ultratech Cement was the top Sensex gainer at open, followed by HDFC, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, TechM and IndusInd Bank. Nestle India, NTPC, SBI and Tata Steel were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 12 opened in the red.

View Full Image BSE Sensex