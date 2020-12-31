Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty edge lower at open; HDFC twins, TCS top drags

FMCG, IT stocks under pressure View Full Image Sectoral Indices

Market opening Indian benchmark share indices opened on a flat note on the last trading session of 2020. Sensex opened at 47,753.11, up 6.89 points or 0.01%, while Nifty opened 11.95 points or 0.09% lower at 13,970.00. Ultratech Cement was the top Sensex gainer at open, followed by HDFC, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, TechM and IndusInd Bank. Nestle India, NTPC, SBI and Tata Steel were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 12 opened in the red. View Full Image BSE Sensex

Market at close on Wednesday The Sensex and Nifty raced to fresh record highs on Wednesday as gains in financials, auto and cement counters helped benchmarks extend their winning run for the sixth straight session amid positive global cues. After succumbing to profit-booking in afternoon trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed up by 133.14 points or 0.28% at a record high of 47,746.22. The barometer scaled its all-time intra-day high of 47,807.85.

Asian shares set to finish 2020 at record high Asian shares edged up on Thursday and were set to end a tumultuous 2020 at record highs, while growing investor hopes for a global economic recovery caused the dollar to fall further against most major currencies. MSCI's gauge of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan rose 0.1% to its latest peak, having explored fresh territory repeatedly late in the year. But year-end trading was typically thin.