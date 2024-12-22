Markets
Bullrun, bullshit and other market lessons of 2024
Abhishek Mukherjee 10 min read 22 Dec 2024, 07:10 PM IST
Summary
- What do you think was the top performing asset of 2024? Some microcap stock? Bitcoin? Real estate? It was actually Diljit Dosanjh’s pan-India concert tickets. This analysis will surprise you.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: "If everything on earth were rational, nothing would happen."—Fyodor Dostoevsky
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less