Bullrun, bullshit and other market lessons of 2024

For Indian capital markets, the supply tap of liquidity has turned into a tidal wave. During the six years from FY16 to FY21, mutual funds, other domestic institutional investors (DIIs), and individuals net infused around ₹40,000 crore on average each year into the equity secondary market. Today, SIP (systematic investment plans) inflows alone stand at ₹25,000 crore per month, or around ₹3 trillion every year. Adding insurance companies, foreign investors, lumpsum investments and others would take the figure to an astounding ₹5 trillion or so. This far exceeds the roughly ₹2 trillion of annual primary market issuance spanning initial public offering (IPOs), follow-on public offering (FPOs), preferential allotments, rights issue and others.