SEPC rights issue 2025 worth ₹350 crore oversubscribed. Did you apply for this small-cap stock under ₹20?

SEPC share price was volatile on Thursday despite a strong rally in the broader Indian stock market today. SEPC announced the closure of its rights issue of shares worth ₹350 crore with heavy oversubscription.

SEPC rights issue was launched on June 9, and closed on June 23. The company issued 35,00,00,000 partly paid-up equity shares aggregating to ₹350 crore, having issue price of ₹10 per share on a rights basis to the eligible equity shareholders of the company.

The rights issue ratio was 11:50, which is eleven Rights Equity Share for every fifty fully paid-up equity shares held as on record date i.e. May 23, 2025. The payment schedule for SEPC rights issue being partly paid up was 50% i.e. ₹5 per share payable with the Application and balance 50% payable on First and Final call.

SEPC rights issue was subscribed by 2.12 times. The rights issue resulted in subscription of 74,35,19,173 shares resulting in oversubscription by 2.12 times, SEPC said in a regulatory filing on June 25.

The funds raised via rights issue will be used for funding for payment of Non-Convertible Debentures including redemption and interest, repayment or pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the company, and funding for increasing the additional Margin of Non- Fund Based Limits, the company said.

The funds will also be used to augment the existing and incremental working capital requirement of the company and for general corporate purpose, it added.

The allotment and listing formalities of the new shares on the BSE and NSE are expected to be completed on or about Friday, 27 June 2025 and Tuesday, 8 July 2025 respectively, the company said.

SEPC Share Price Performance SEPC share price has fallen over 3% in one month, and has dropped 35% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The smallcap stock has declined 23% in one year, but has rallied 67% over the past two years. SEPC shares have delivered multibagger returns of 175% in five years.

At 2:50 PM, SEPC share price was trading 0.79% lower at ₹13.81 apiece on the BSE.