Service Care share price reverses gains after listing at 5.8% premium1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Service Care shares listed on NSE SME exchange at a premium but failed to sustain gains. IPO raised up to ₹20.68 crore, with shares listed at ₹70.90.
Service Care shares listed on the NSE SME exchange at a premium on Wednesday but failed to sustain gains. The stock was listed at ₹70.90 per share, 5.8 percent higher than the issue price of ₹67 on the NSE SME exchange. Post listing, Service Care share price was locked at 5% lower circuit at ₹67.35.
