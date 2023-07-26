comScore
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Service Care share price reverses gains after listing at 5.8% premium
Back

Service Care shares listed on the NSE SME exchange at a premium on Wednesday but failed to sustain gains. The stock was listed at 70.90 per share, 5.8 percent higher than the issue price of 67 on the NSE SME exchange. Post listing, Service Care share price was locked at 5% lower circuit at 67.35.

The Service Care IPO is a small- and medium-sized enterprise IPO that consists of a fresh equity issue of up to 30.86 lakh shares for a maximum of 20.68 crore. The company has set the price band for the offering at 63-67 per share.

The company plans to use the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes and additional working capital requirements.

With regard to the offer, Service Care set aside around 50% for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15% for non-institutional investors (NII), and the remaining 35% for retail investors.

The lead manager to the issue is Swastika Investmart.

Service Care Ltd provides integrated services for managing payrolls and facilities. It provides services to customers across a range of industries, including engineering, education, manufacturing, infrastructure, government & banking, information technology, and healthcare.

The company reported revenue of 132.17 crore and net profit of 3.02 crore for the period ending January 2023.

(more to come)

 

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 10:10 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout