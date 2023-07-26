Hello User
Service Care share price reverses gains after listing at 5.8% premium

1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 10:10 AM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

Service Care shares listed on NSE SME exchange at a premium but failed to sustain gains. IPO raised up to 20.68 crore, with shares listed at 70.90.

Service Care shares list on NSE SME today.

Service Care shares listed on the NSE SME exchange at a premium on Wednesday but failed to sustain gains. The stock was listed at 70.90 per share, 5.8 percent higher than the issue price of 67 on the NSE SME exchange. Post listing, Service Care share price was locked at 5% lower circuit at 67.35.

The Service Care IPO is a small- and medium-sized enterprise IPO that consists of a fresh equity issue of up to 30.86 lakh shares for a maximum of 20.68 crore. The company has set the price band for the offering at 63-67 per share.

The company plans to use the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes and additional working capital requirements.

With regard to the offer, Service Care set aside around 50% for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15% for non-institutional investors (NII), and the remaining 35% for retail investors.

The lead manager to the issue is Swastika Investmart.

Service Care Ltd provides integrated services for managing payrolls and facilities. It provides services to customers across a range of industries, including engineering, education, manufacturing, infrastructure, government & banking, information technology, and healthcare.

The company reported revenue of 132.17 crore and net profit of 3.02 crore for the period ending January 2023.

(more to come)

26 Jul 2023, 10:10 AM IST
