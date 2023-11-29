Servotech Power Systems changes preferential issue price to ₹83.40 per share
Servotech Power Systems board changed the reference date from 10th November to 17th November 2023 that led to change in preferential issue price from ₹82 to ₹83.40 per equity share
Servotech Power Systems preferential issue 2023: The board of directors of Servotech Power Systems Ltd has revised issue price from ₹82 per equity share to ₹83.40m per share. The company board revised preferential issue price in its board meeting held on Tuesday. Due to change in Servotech Power Systems preferential issue price, the issue size would change from ₹73.80 crore to ₹75.06 crore.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started