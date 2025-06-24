Servotech Power Systems receives 16 MW solar project in Madhya Pradesh. Details here

Energy-efficient solutions provider Servotech Power Systems announced on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, that it has received a ₹60 crore 16 MW on-grid solar rooftop project order from the Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd, according to an exchange filing.

Advertisement

“We are pleased to inform all our stakeholders that the company has secured a prestigious order for approx 16 MW on-grid solar rooftop project from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd, Department of New and Renewable Energy, at various locations in Madhya Pradesh,” said the company in the BSE filing.

The filing data also showed that the company will be tasked with designing, supplying, installing, and commissioning on-grid rooftop solar systems, with individual capacities ranging from 1 kilowatt (KW) to 500 KW.

According to the BSE filing, the order is scheduled to be executed within the next five months.

Also Read | Servotech Renewable Power System share price jumps 14% after THIS order update

Servotech Power Systems is an energy-efficient solutions provider which manufactures and supplies products like solar equipment, LED lighting, and even electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to its customers.

Advertisement

Shares of Servotech jumped as much as 4.5 per cent during the market session on 19 May 2025, after Billionaire Tesla founder Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, visited Servotech’s manufacturing facility.

Servotech Power Systems Share Price Trend Servotech Power Systems shares closed 6.96 per cent higher at ₹147.95 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹138.32 in the previous market close. The company announced the order book update after market operating hours on 24 June 2025.

According to NSE data, shares of the firm hit their 52-week high at ₹205.40 on 26 September 2024, while the 52-week low was at ₹86.10 on 27 June 2024.

Advertisement

Servotech Power Systems shares have given stock market investors more than 5,770 per cent in the last five years and more than 63 per cent in the last one-year period. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have lost 11.78 per cent in 2025, but are trading 21.54 per cent higher in the last one-month period.

The multibagger small-cap company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹3,326.59 crore as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 24 June 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.