Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Servotech Power Systems share: Solar and EV stock jumps 5% on this order update. Do you own?

Shivangini

  • Servotech Power Systems share gained 5% today after the company bagged a 31 crore project from the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Authority (UPNEDA) under the Kusum Component C-1 Scheme.

Servotech Power Systems share: The 31 crore project involves the manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 1,100 grid-connected agriculture pumps equipped with solar power plants.

Servotech Power Systems shares surged 4.99 per cent to 169.41 on the NSE during intraday trading on Monday, December 30. The boost came after the company secured a significant contract from the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Authority (UPNEDA) under the Kusum Component C-1 Scheme.

The 31 crore project involves the manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 1,100 grid-connected agriculture pumps equipped with solar power plants. Servotech will also provide a five-year comprehensive warranty and maintenance service for pumps of varying capacities—2 HP, 3 HP, and 5 HP—with corresponding solar power setups of 3 kW, 4.5 kW, and 7.5 kW. These installations, covering a total of 1,094 solar pumps, aim to bolster Uttar Pradesh’s renewable energy infrastructure.

“This project will be a huge step towards solarising farming of Uttar Pradesh and driving India closer to being a solar-powered nation," the company stated.

By late morning, Servotech’s stock price had gained 4.86 per cent to 169.19, outpacing the NSE’s Nifty 50 index, which rose 0.33 per cent to 23,891.85.

Servotech Power Systems financial performance

In terms of financial performance, Servotech Power Systems demonstrated impressive growth during the September quarter of FY24-25. Consolidated net profit surged to 11.24 crore, a more than threefold increase from 3.12 crore in the same quarter last year. The company’s total income more than doubled, reaching 200.06 crore compared to 86.59 crore in the prior period.

For the half-year period from April to September, net profit rose to 15.73 crore, compared to 7.23 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Servotech Power Systems specialises in energy-efficient lighting and renewable energy solutions, including LED lights for various applications and outdoor solar lighting systems. The company’s diverse portfolio supports both residential and commercial markets, reflecting its commitment to sustainable and innovative energy solutions.

Servotech Renewable, earlier this month, signed a deal with Germany-based LESSzwei GmbH (Less2) to develop and deploy solar-powered electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Germany. The initiative is supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shivangini

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
