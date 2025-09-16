Servotech share price: Solar, EV stock jumps 10% in one month. Should you buy amid this rally?

Servotech share price: Small-cap solar and electric vehicle (EV) stock Servotech Renewable Power has been in an uptrend off late, led by back-to-back order wins and acquisitions. These updates have piqued investor interest in the small-cap stock, driving it 10% higher in just a month.

The majority of the gains have come in September, with the solar and EV stock closing in the red in August and July following a 19% rally in June.

Servotech share price gained over 2.5% to the day's high of ₹137.25 on the NSE today, amid another order win for the company. Despite the latest bout of gains, the stock remains 33% below its 52-week high of ₹205.40 hit in September last year, while it has jumped 41% from its 52-week low of ₹97.55, hit on April 7, in a span of five months.

Servotech latest business updates Servotech Power System, which develops, manufactures, and sells renewable energy and electric mobility solutions, on September 16, announced receiving a 1.2 MW grid-connected rooftop solar project from Northern Railway Moradabad Division.

As part of this contract, Servotech will carry out end-to-end execution of on-grid rooftop solar PV systems.

Meanwhile, in another positive update for the company, Servotech yesterday announced entering into a definitive trade agreement with Mauritius-based Enovra Energy Solutions Limited for the supply of EV chargers and solar solutions.

Enovra Energy Solutions, a key player in Mauritius’s renewable energy sector, will act as Servotech’s exclusive representative on the island, the company said in a filing.

Earlier this month, on September 10, the company announced plans to expand into the entertainment and events space. Servotech, via its subsidiary agreed to acquire the business operations of Hertz and Pixelz, a proprietorship concern, marking a significant step in expanding into the entertainment and events space.

On September 8, Servotech announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zhuhai Piwin New Energy Co., Ltd, for sales, assembly and deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems.

The traction in Servotech shares can also be due to the dividend record date fixed as September 23. The firm had declared a dividend of ₹0.20 apiece.

Servotech share price: Technical outlook On the technical charts, Servotech formed a huge mother bar during the week of 2nd June 2025, setting the stage for a prolonged consolidation, said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree.

"Since then, the stock has been trading within the mother bar for the past 14 weeks, building a solid base. Such extended consolidations typically act as launch pads for the next leg of momentum. The structure is maturing, and a breakout will gain traction only on a close and sustain move above 144 levels," added.

Once that happens, he believes Servotech stock can swiftly head towards 170. Until then, range-bound action will likely continue as the base strengthens, he added.