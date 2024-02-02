Servotech shares hit lifetime high. Experts find this budget connection
Servotech shares are rising after GoI's announcement in Budget 2024 to further strengthen the EV Ecosystem in India, say experts
Stock market today: Servotech Power Systems Ltd shares witnessed strong buying in early morning deals on the post-budget session. Servotech share price today opened upside at ₹99.75 apiece on NSE and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹100 per share, which is a new 52-week high for the energy stock. While climbing to this new 52-week high, Servotech share price surged to the tune of 5 percent during Friday deals.
