Servotech shares: Renewable energy stock jumps 5% from today’s low. Do you own?

Stock Market Today: Servotech shares, the Renewable energy stock gained 5% from today's low during the intraday trades.

Servotech Renewable Power System shar price movement Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd share price opened at ₹124.78 on the NSE, 2.8% higher than the previous day closing price of ₹121.33. However Servotech Renewable Power System share price dipped to ₹120.50 before it rebounded to ₹126.97 on the NSE on Thursday, which meant gains of 5.4% from intraday lows to intraday highs.

Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd share price gained as it announced signing an Agreement with France-based Company Watt & Well to Develop and Manufacture EV Charger Components in India.

Servotech Renewable Power System agreement details Servotech Renewable Power System in its release on the exchanges dated 19 February 2025 said that , it has signed an agreement with France based company Watt & Well SAS, a technology leader in power electronics equipment for the Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Renewables and EMobility sectors, to design, manufacture and sell EV charger components in India.

Servotech Renewable Power System, f ormerly known as Servotech Power Systems Ltd.) is a key provider of sustainable energy solutions in India.

Initially, the partnership will focus on creating a 30kW power module for the Indian EV charging market.

Additionally, the businesses will work together to evaluate the feasibility and manufacturing process for a bidirectional power module for V2G applications.

In order to fulfill the Make in India goal, Servotech will produce Power Modules in India under the terms of the agreement, and Watt & Well will offer complete technical assistance.

Additionally, Servotech will be the sole distributor of these parts in India.

“We are excited to collaborate with Watt & Well to bring their cutting-edge power electronics technology to the Indian EV market,” said Raman Bhatia, Founder and Managing Director of Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd

