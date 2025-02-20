Mint Market

Servotech shares: Renewable energy stock jumps 5% from today’s low. Do you own?

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated20 Feb 2025, 12:46 PM IST
Stock Market Today: Servotech shares, the Renewable energy stock gained 5% from today's low during the intraday trades.

Servotech Renewable Power System shar price movement

Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd share price opened at 124.78 on the NSE, 2.8% higher than the previous day closing price of 121.33. However Servotech Renewable Power System share price dipped to 120.50 before it rebounded to 126.97 on the NSE on Thursday, which meant gains of 5.4% from intraday lows to intraday highs.

Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd share price gained as it announced signing an Agreement with France-based Company Watt & Well to Develop and Manufacture EV Charger Components in India.

Servotech Renewable Power System agreement details

Servotech Renewable Power System in its release on the exchanges dated 19 February 2025 said that , it has signed an agreement with France based company Watt & Well SAS, a technology leader in power electronics equipment for the Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Renewables and EMobility sectors, to design, manufacture and sell EV charger components in India.

Servotech Renewable Power System, f ormerly known as Servotech Power Systems Ltd.) is a key provider of sustainable energy solutions in India.

Initially, the partnership will focus on creating a 30kW power module for the Indian EV charging market.

Additionally, the businesses will work together to evaluate the feasibility and manufacturing process for a bidirectional power module for V2G applications.

In order to fulfill the Make in India goal, Servotech will produce Power Modules in India under the terms of the agreement, and Watt & Well will offer complete technical assistance.

Additionally, Servotech will be the sole distributor of these parts in India.

“We are excited to collaborate with Watt & Well to bring their cutting-edge power electronics technology to the Indian EV market,” said Raman Bhatia, Founder and Managing Director of Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

 

First Published:20 Feb 2025, 12:46 PM IST
