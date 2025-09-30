Seshaasai Technologies share price lists at ₹432 on NSE, up just 2.13% from IPO price

Seshaasai Technologies IPO Listing: Seshaasai Technologies share price made a muted debut in the Indian stock market today, September 30. Seshaasai Technologies share price was listed on Tuesday at ₹432 apiece on NSE, a premium of just 2.13 percent from its issue price of ₹423. Meanwhile, on BSE, it listed at ₹436, up 3.07 percent from issue price

The Seshaasai Technologies IPO met Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). The GMP for the IPO stood at ₹40 per share, which indicated a likely listing price of around ₹463 — translating to a premium of 9.46 percent over the upper end of the issue price band.

Seshaasai Technologies IPO Details Seshaasai Technologies made a muted market debut on the BSE and NSE on September 30, 2025, following the successful completion of its initial public offering. The IPO was open for subscription from September 23 to September 25, with allotments finalised on September 19.

The ₹813.07 crore issue witnessed robust demand across investor categories. Qualified institutional buyers subscribed 189.49 times their quota, non-institutional investors 51.43 times, and retail investors 9.46 times. The employee quota, which carried a ₹40 discount, was subscribed 9.50 times.

The offering comprised a fresh issue of 1.13 crore shares worth ₹480 crore and an offer for sale of 0.79 crore shares worth ₹333.07 crore. Promoters Pragnyat Pravin Lalwani and Gautam Sampatraj Jain participated in the OFS. Ahead of the IPO, the company raised ₹243.32 crore from anchor investors on September 22.

Investors were allowed to apply for a minimum lot of 35 shares, translating to a retail investment of ₹14,805 at the upper price band. A total of 52,219 shares were reserved for employees at a discounted price of ₹40 per share.

Proceeds from the fresh issue included ₹195.33 crore earmarked for capital expenditure on existing manufacturing units and ₹300 crore allocated for repayment or prepayment of loans, with the balance set aside for general corporate purposes.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd acted as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd served as the registrar to the issue.

About Seshaasai Technologies

Incorporated in 1993, Seshaasai Technologies Limited is a technology-driven, multi-location solutions provider, specialising in payment systems, communications, and fulfilment services, with a strong focus on the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector.

The company leverages proprietary platforms to deliver scalable and recurring solutions that strengthen BFSI operations across India. Beyond this, it also offers Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to clients across a wide range of industries.

Seshaasai Technologies operates 24 manufacturing units across seven locations in India, equipped with advanced machinery and supported by skilled personnel. On the financial front, the company has demonstrated robust growth, with revenue from operations rising from ₹672.56 crore in FY22 to ₹1,558.26 crore in FY24, reflecting a CAGR of 52.21 percent. Net profit climbed sharply from ₹37.35 crore in FY22 to ₹169.28 crore in FY24, marking a CAGR of 112.88 percent.

