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Settlement holiday on April 1: What does it mean for stock market and mutual fund investors?

Settlement holidays refer to days when markets are open for trading, but the trades are not cleared due to the closure of depositories and/or banks. Due to the settlement holiday, all trades made during the day are settled in the next cycle for the respective segments.

Saloni Goel
Published31 Mar 2026, 03:17 PM IST
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April 1 is a settlement holiday due to the annual bank closing.
April 1 is a settlement holiday due to the annual bank closing.
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Settlement holiday: The ongoing week is a truncated one on Dalal Street, along with a settlement holiday, likely confusing investors regarding how and when their transactions will be processed.

According to the stock market calendar shared by the exchanges, March 31 is a trading holiday on account of Mahavir Jayanti. Furthermore, April 1, 2026, is a settlement holiday on account of the annual bank closing. Investors might wonder what would happen to the orders placed on March 30 and April 1.

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Before that, let's understand what a settlement holiday is.

What is a settlement holiday?

Settlement holidays refer to days when markets are open for trading, but the trades are not cleared due to the closure of depositories and/or banks. Due to the settlement holiday, all trades made during the day are settled in the next cycle for the respective segments.

Also Read | Nifty 50 has risen 8 out of last 10 Aprils: Will war clouds derail this trend?

Since the Indian stock market follows a T+1 settlement, the orders are settled a day after they are placed.

For instance, if you purchase shares on Monday, they are usually settled on Tuesday. And in case you buy shares before a settlement holiday, the actual transfer of shares and payment will happen after the holiday.

How will April 1 settlement holiday impact investors?

Since March 31 is a trading holiday, trades executed on March 30 will not be settled on that day. Furthermore, as April 1 is a settlement holiday due to annual bank closing, the settlement of these trades will be deferred to the next working day, even though normal trading activity will continue in the Indian stock market.

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Investors can place the orders on April 1, but they will not be able to sell the stocks purchased on March 30 on Wednesday. Here's when the settlement of funds and securities will be processed:

SegmentTrade Placed OnDate of Settlement
Equity30-Mar-202602-Apr-2026
Derivatives (F&O)30-Mar-202602-Apr-2026

According to details shared by Zerodha, your trading account will not show the following balances on April 1:

  • Intraday profits made in the equity segment in trade on March 30, 2026
  • Credits made from trades in the derivatives segment of the equity F&O, currency and commodity markets.
  • Profits and credits received from equity trades or exiting positions in the derivatives segment on March 30, 2026, and on April 01, 2026, will be available for withdrawal on April 02, 2026, by EOD, according to the bulletin shared by the discount broking firm. This rule also applies to shares bought under the MTF category.

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Also Read | STT hike on F&O kicks in from April 1: Will it worsen pain for traders?

As for mutual fund investors, the cut-off time will determine the net asset value of the trade, but all transactions made on March 30 will be settled on April 2. The circular shared by BSE highlights these key takeaways for different fund categories:

Equity
Transaction DateSubscriptionRedemption
Nav ApplicabilityUnit AllotmentPayout date
Transaction for all settlement type & Fund confirmation uploaded/received before Cut offTransaction for all settlement type
30-Mar-2630-Mar-2602-Apr-26Depending on Payout TAT of the scheme
01-Apr-2601-Apr-2602-Apr-26
Debt
Transaction DateSubscriptionRedemption
Nav ApplicabilityUnit AllotmentPayout date
Transaction for all settlement type & Fund confirmation uploaded/received before Cut offTransaction for all settlement type
30-Mar-2630-Mar-2602-Apr-26Depending on Payout TAT of the scheme
01-Apr-2602-Apr-2606-Apr-26
Liquid (L0)
Transaction DateSubscriptionRedemption
Nav ApplicabilityUnit AllotmentPayout date
Transaction executed before scheme cut off & Fund confirmation uploaded/received before Cut offTransaction for all settlement type
30-Mar-2629-Mar-2630-Mar-26NA
01-Apr-2601-Apr-2602-Apr-26
Liquid (T1)
Transaction DateSubscriptionRedemption
Nav ApplicabilityUnit AllotmentPayout date
Transaction executed before scheme cut off & Fund confirmation uploaded/received before Cut offTransaction for all settlement type
30-Mar-2601-Apr-2602-Apr-26Depending on Payout TAT of the scheme
01-Apr-2605-Apr-2606-Apr-26

About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More

Indian Stock MarketTrading AccountMarket HolidayBSENSE
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