Settlement update: Stock market trades executed today to be settled on Wednesday, not tomorrow

Settlement holiday: Following back-to-back settlement holidays on Friday and Monday, the Indian stock exchanges' settlement calendar for the cash market trades for the equity segment shows that any trades made today, September 8, will follow a T+2 settlement and not the usual T+1 settlement.
This means ideally these trades should have been settled on Tuesday, but now they will be settled on Wednesday.
Earlier, the exchanges had announced September 5 as a settlement holiday. However, following the Government of Maharashtra's notice of shift in public holiday for Eid-e-Milad to September 8, the exchanges updated that both September 5 and September 8 will be settlement holidays.
In a release dated September 5, BSE released an updated settlement calendar for all trades in the cash segment. According to it, any trades made on Monday, September 8, will be settled on Wednesday, September 10. Therefore, if you bought shares, you will receive their delivery in your demat on a T+2 basis, and similarly, proceeds from any stocks sold today will be received by investors and trades two days later.
Meanwhile, the trades made last week on September 4 and September 5 will be settled on Tuesday.
|Settlement No.
|Depository Sett. No.
|Trade Date
|Member Entry (6A/7A)
|Custodian Confirmation
|Pay-in/Pay-out
|DR-705/25-26
|2526705
|01-09-2025
|01-09-2025
|02-09-2025
|02-09-2025
|DR-706/25-26
|2526706
|02-09-2025
|02-09-2025
|03-09-2025
|03-09-2025
|DR-707/25-26
|2526707
|03-09-2025
|03-09-2025
|04-09-2025
|04-09-2025
|DR-708/25-26
|2526708
|04-09-2025
|04-09-2025
|09-09-2025 @
|09-09-2025
|DR-709/25-26
|2526709
|05-09-2025
|05-09-2025
|09-09-2025 @
|09-09-2025
|DR-710/25-26
|2526710
|08-09-2025
|08-09-2025
|10-09-2025 @
|10-09-2025
|DR-711/25-26
|2526711
|09-09-2025
|09-09-2025
|10-09-2025 @
|10-09-2025
Source: BSE
From September 9, it will be business as usual, and trades will be settled according to the T+1 calendar.
Settlement holidays are the days when the stock markets remain open for trading, but the depositories, NSDL and CDSL, are closed. You can place the orders, which include buying and selling shares on these days, but delivery will not occur the next day.
The Indian stock market follows a T+1 settlement system, meaning settlement occurs one business day after the trade date.
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|1
|02-Oct-2025
|Thursday
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra
|2
|21-Oct-2025
|Tuesday
|Diwali Laxmi Pujan
|3
|22-Oct-2025
|Wednesday
|Diwali Balipratipada
|4
|05-Nov-2025
|Wednesday
|Guru Nanak Jayanti
|5
|25-Dec-2025
|Thursday
|Christmas
