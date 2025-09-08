Settlement update: Stock market trades executed today to be settled on Wednesday, not tomorrow

Settlement holiday: Following back-to-back settlement holidays on Friday and Monday, the Indian stock exchanges' settlement calendar for the cash market trades for the equity segment shows that any trades made today, September 8, will follow a T+2 settlement and not the usual T+1 settlement.

This means ideally these trades should have been settled on Tuesday, but now they will be settled on Wednesday.

Earlier, the exchanges had announced September 5 as a settlement holiday. However, following the Government of Maharashtra's notice of shift in public holiday for Eid-e-Milad to September 8, the exchanges updated that both September 5 and September 8 will be settlement holidays.

Settlement update In a release dated September 5, BSE released an updated settlement calendar for all trades in the cash segment. According to it, any trades made on Monday, September 8, will be settled on Wednesday, September 10. Therefore, if you bought shares, you will receive their delivery in your demat on a T+2 basis, and similarly, proceeds from any stocks sold today will be received by investors and trades two days later.

Meanwhile, the trades made last week on September 4 and September 5 will be settled on Tuesday.

Settlement No. Depository Sett. No. Trade Date Member Entry (6A/7A) Custodian Confirmation Pay-in/Pay-out DR-705/25-26 2526705 01-09-2025 01-09-2025 02-09-2025 02-09-2025 DR-706/25-26 2526706 02-09-2025 02-09-2025 03-09-2025 03-09-2025 DR-707/25-26 2526707 03-09-2025 03-09-2025 04-09-2025 04-09-2025 DR-708/25-26 2526708 04-09-2025 04-09-2025 09-09-2025 @ 09-09-2025 DR-709/25-26 2526709 05-09-2025 05-09-2025 09-09-2025 @ 09-09-2025 DR-710/25-26 2526710 08-09-2025 08-09-2025 10-09-2025 @ 10-09-2025 DR-711/25-26 2526711 09-09-2025 09-09-2025 10-09-2025 @ 10-09-2025

Source: BSE

From September 9, it will be business as usual, and trades will be settled according to the T+1 calendar.

What is a settlement holiday? Settlement holidays are the days when the stock markets remain open for trading, but the depositories, NSDL and CDSL, are closed. You can place the orders, which include buying and selling shares on these days, but delivery will not occur the next day.

The Indian stock market follows a T+1 settlement system, meaning settlement occurs one business day after the trade date.

Sr. No. Date Day Holiday 1 02-Oct-2025 Thursday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra 2 21-Oct-2025 Tuesday Diwali Laxmi Pujan 3 22-Oct-2025 Wednesday Diwali Balipratipada 4 05-Nov-2025 Wednesday Guru Nanak Jayanti 5 25-Dec-2025 Thursday Christmas

