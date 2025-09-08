Settlement update: Stock market trades executed today to be settled on Wednesday, not tomorrow

Subscribe

Settlement holiday: Following back-to-back settlement holidays on Friday and Monday, the Indian stock exchanges' settlement calendar for the cash market trades for the equity segment shows that any trades made today, September 8, will follow a T+2 settlement and not the usual T+1 settlement.

Saloni Goel
Updated8 Sep 2025, 10:39 AM IST
This means ideally these trades should have been settled on Tuesday, but now they will be settled on Wednesday.

Earlier, the exchanges had announced September 5 as a settlement holiday. However, following the Government of Maharashtra's notice of shift in public holiday for Eid-e-Milad to September 8, the exchanges updated that both September 5 and September 8 will be settlement holidays.

Settlement update

In a release dated September 5, BSE released an updated settlement calendar for all trades in the cash segment. According to it, any trades made on Monday, September 8, will be settled on Wednesday, September 10. Therefore, if you bought shares, you will receive their delivery in your demat on a T+2 basis, and similarly, proceeds from any stocks sold today will be received by investors and trades two days later.

Meanwhile, the trades made last week on September 4 and September 5 will be settled on Tuesday.

Settlement No.Depository Sett. No.Trade DateMember Entry (6A/7A)Custodian ConfirmationPay-in/Pay-out
DR-705/25-26252670501-09-202501-09-202502-09-202502-09-2025
DR-706/25-26252670602-09-202502-09-202503-09-202503-09-2025
DR-707/25-26252670703-09-202503-09-202504-09-202504-09-2025
DR-708/25-26252670804-09-202504-09-202509-09-2025 @09-09-2025
DR-709/25-26252670905-09-202505-09-202509-09-2025 @09-09-2025
DR-710/25-26252671008-09-202508-09-202510-09-2025 @10-09-2025
DR-711/25-26252671109-09-202509-09-202510-09-2025 @10-09-2025

Source: BSE

From September 9, it will be business as usual, and trades will be settled according to the T+1 calendar.

What is a settlement holiday?

Settlement holidays are the days when the stock markets remain open for trading, but the depositories, NSDL and CDSL, are closed. You can place the orders, which include buying and selling shares on these days, but delivery will not occur the next day.

The Indian stock market follows a T+1 settlement system, meaning settlement occurs one business day after the trade date.

Sr. No.DateDayHoliday
102-Oct-2025ThursdayMahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra
221-Oct-2025TuesdayDiwali Laxmi Pujan
322-Oct-2025WednesdayDiwali Balipratipada
405-Nov-2025WednesdayGuru Nanak Jayanti
525-Dec-2025ThursdayChristmas

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

