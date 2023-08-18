Adani Group stocks have been in spotlight following Economic times news report that said Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) is considering investing up to $2.5 billion in the group's power industry.

However, the company in an exchange filing denied being in talks with TAQA.

“We wish to clarify that the Company is not engaged in any discussion with Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. PJSC (TAQA), for their investment in the Company," said the company.

Also, this week, Adani Power share price was in focus after GQG Partners purchased 31 crore shares, or more than 8% of the company's entire stake. Adani Power share price jumped over 10% on Friday's trade.

Further, on Friday's trade, Adani Green share price surged over 9% after the company informed the exchanged on Thursday about receiving the commercial operational date certificate from Solar Energy Corporation of India for Solar PV Cells and Solar PV Modules manufacturing plant located at Mundra in Gujarat.

Adani Green Energy holds 26% shares of Mundra Solar Energy through its Wholly-owned Subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Limited (AREH4L). This manufacturing facility has been set-up as a part of manufacturing linked tender awarded to AREH4L, which is setting up 8 GW of solar power generation projects, the company said in an exchange filing.

According to CNBC-TV 18 news report, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar, Adani Power, ACC, Ambuja, and NDTV, ten firms that make up the Adani Group witnessed a strong spike on Friday's session. For the first time since February of this year, the surge has returned the group's total market capitalization above the ₹11 lakh crore threshold.

Further, according to the report, the market capitalization of Adani Enterprises has now surpassed ₹3 lakh crore for the first time since May 23.

