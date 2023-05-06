Seven Adani stocks lose 3,782 crore m-cap this week; check details

The sale of the Myanmar Port was completed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) for a total of $30 million. On Thursday, the Adani group made a statement regarding the sale of a port in Myanmar in one of its most recent exchange statements. Following the release of this stock market news, the price of Adani Ports' shares recovered from its morning losses and turned positive, rising 1.50% from its intraday low.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}