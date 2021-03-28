NEW DELHI : Seven of the 10 most valued domestic companies witnessed a combined erosion of ₹1,07,566.64 crore from their market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries accounting for around half of the losses.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 849.74 points or 1.70%.

Only Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Limited and HDFC from the top-10 list saw a rise in their market capitalisation.

The valuation of index major Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) tumbled ₹55,565.21 crore to reach ₹12,64,243.20 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance plunged ₹16,197.55 crore to ₹3,12,327.04 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) went lower by ₹12,494.45 crore to ₹3,18,697.88 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation dipped ₹11,681.66 crore to ₹3,51,272.18 crore and that of ICICI Bank declined ₹5,467.63 crore to ₹4,00,093.61 crore.

The market capitalisation of Infosys tumbled ₹3,751.92 crore to ₹5,69,352.11 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation eroded by ₹2,408.22 crore to reach ₹8,22,616.51 crore.

In contrast, Tata Consultancy Services added ₹1,812.54 crore to take its valuation to ₹11,34,924.45 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's valuation climbed ₹364.19 crore to ₹5,43,924.22 crore and that of HDFC rose ₹62.77 crore to ₹4,56,741.20 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 most valued firms, Reliance Industries ruled the chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance.

