Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Seven of top 10 companies lose over Rs1 lakh cr in m-cap

Seven of top 10 companies lose over Rs1 lakh cr in m-cap

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 849.74 points or 1.70%.
1 min read . 10:16 AM IST PTI

Only Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Limited and HDFC from the top-10 list saw a rise in their market capitalisation

NEW DELHI : Seven of the 10 most valued domestic companies witnessed a combined erosion of 1,07,566.64 crore from their market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries accounting for around half of the losses.

Seven of the 10 most valued domestic companies witnessed a combined erosion of 1,07,566.64 crore from their market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries accounting for around half of the losses.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 849.74 points or 1.70%.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 849.74 points or 1.70%.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Only Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Limited and HDFC from the top-10 list saw a rise in their market capitalisation.

The valuation of index major Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) tumbled 55,565.21 crore to reach 12,64,243.20 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance plunged 16,197.55 crore to 3,12,327.04 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) went lower by 12,494.45 crore to 3,18,697.88 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation dipped 11,681.66 crore to 3,51,272.18 crore and that of ICICI Bank declined 5,467.63 crore to 4,00,093.61 crore.

The market capitalisation of Infosys tumbled 3,751.92 crore to 5,69,352.11 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation eroded by 2,408.22 crore to reach 8,22,616.51 crore.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

In contrast, Tata Consultancy Services added 1,812.54 crore to take its valuation to 11,34,924.45 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's valuation climbed 364.19 crore to 5,43,924.22 crore and that of HDFC rose 62.77 crore to 4,56,741.20 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 most valued firms, Reliance Industries ruled the chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.