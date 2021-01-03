Seven of top-10 firms add 75,845 crore in m-cap; HDFC twins top gainers

New Delhi: Seven of the top-10 most valued domestic firms together added ₹75,845.46 crore in market valuation in the past week, with HDFC twins emerging as the biggest gainers.

Apart from HDFC duo, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance were other gainers,

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Hindustan Unilever Limited and Bharti Airtel saw erosion in their market valuation.

The valuation of HDFC jumped by ₹20,857.99 crore to ₹4,62,586.41 crore and that of HDFC Bank zoomed by ₹15,393.9 crore to reach ₹7,84,758.50 crore.

IT major Infosys' m-cap rose by ₹10,251.38 crore to ₹5,36,878.45 crore.

The market capitalisation of ICICI Bank gained ₹9,609.3 crore to reach ₹3,64,199.40 crore and that of TCS went up by ₹7,410.96 crore to ₹10,98,773.29 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank added ₹6,500.94 crore to take its m-cap to ₹3,94,914.98 crore and Bajaj Finance gained ₹5,820.99 crore to reach ₹3,18,181.18 crore.

In contrast, the market capitalisation of RIL declined by ₹4,279.13 crore to ₹12,59,741.96 crore and that of HUL dipped by ₹2,948.69 crore to ₹5,60,933.06 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation fell by ₹1,063.83 crore to ₹2,81,015.76 crore.

The ranking of top-10 firms are RIL, TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex advanced by 895.44 points or 1.90 per cent.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via