The market valuation of seven of the ten most valued valued companies in India eroded by ₹2,16,092.54 crore last week led by Reliance Industries Limited and State Bank of India.

The Sensex tumbled 1,290.87 points or 2.12 per cent. In the top 10 firms, it was HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Bharti Airtel that were the laggards among the top-10 firms. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Limited and ITC emerged as winners.

The market valuation (mcap) of RIL, which slipped the most, by ₹71,003.2 crore to ₹15,81,601.11 crore.

While, banking giant State Bank of India's valuation was down by ₹46,318.73 crore to ₹4,82,107.53 crore.

The mcap of private lender ICICI Bank was down by ₹36,836.03 crore to ₹5,70,509.34 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation slipped by ₹24,899.93 crore to ₹9,01,287.61 crore and that of Bharti Airtel fell by ₹23,747.55 crore to ₹4,31,583.22 crore.

The mcap of HDFC fell by ₹10,257.28 crore to ₹4,85,809.79 crore and that of Infosys slipped by ₹3,029.82 crore to ₹6,38,891.87 crore.

On the other hand, IT giant TCS added ₹17,837.88 crore, which took its valuation to ₹12,47,882.88 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's mcap jumped ₹14,931.65 crore to ₹6,13,689.74 crore and that of ITC climbed ₹13,591.48 crore to ₹4,29,031.46 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Airtel and ITC.