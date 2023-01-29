Seven of top-10 firms shed ₹2.16 lakh cr in mcap; RIL, SBI hit hard1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 03:08 PM IST
While HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Bharti Airtel were the other laggards among the top-10 firms
The market valuation of seven of the ten most valued valued companies in India eroded by ₹2,16,092.54 crore last week led by Reliance Industries Limited and State Bank of India.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×