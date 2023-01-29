Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Seven of top-10 firms shed 2.16 lakh cr in mcap; RIL, SBI hit hard

Seven of top-10 firms shed 2.16 lakh cr in mcap; RIL, SBI hit hard

1 min read . 03:08 PM ISTLivemint
Stock Market Today: The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index on Thursday ended at 17,203.95, down 9.65 points, or 0.06% and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 12.17 points, or 0.02%, to 57,794.32.

While HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Bharti Airtel were the other laggards among the top-10 firms

The market valuation of seven of the ten most valued valued companies in India eroded by 2,16,092.54 crore last week led by Reliance Industries Limited and State Bank of India.

The Sensex tumbled 1,290.87 points or 2.12 per cent. In the top 10 firms, it was  HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Bharti Airtel that were the laggards among the top-10 firms. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Limited and ITC emerged as winners.

The market valuation (mcap) of RIL, which slipped the most, by 71,003.2 crore to 15,81,601.11 crore.

While, banking giant State Bank of India's valuation was down by 46,318.73 crore to 4,82,107.53 crore.

The mcap of  private lender ICICI Bank was down by 36,836.03 crore to 5,70,509.34 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation slipped by 24,899.93 crore to 9,01,287.61 crore and that of Bharti Airtel fell by 23,747.55 crore to 4,31,583.22 crore.

The mcap of HDFC fell by 10,257.28 crore to 4,85,809.79 crore and that of Infosys slipped by 3,029.82 crore to 6,38,891.87 crore.

On the other hand, IT giant TCS added 17,837.88 crore, which took its valuation to 12,47,882.88 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's mcap jumped 14,931.65 crore to 6,13,689.74 crore and that of ITC climbed 13,591.48 crore to 4,29,031.46 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Airtel and ITC.

