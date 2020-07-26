Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Reliance Industries investors gain 1.5 lakh crore in 5 days as shares zoom

New Delhi: Seven of the 10 most valued firms last week added a whopping 2 lakh crore ( 2,03,063.21 crore) in market valuation largely driven by stellar gains in Reliance Industries Limited.

The gainers list included RIL, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and ITC. However, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Limited and Bharti Airtel witnessed an erosion in their market capitalisation.

The valuation of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) jumped by 1,48,880.91 crore to 13,60,562.99 crore. Shares of Reliance Industries last week gained amid reports that Amazon was eyeing a stake in the conglomerate's retail arm.

ICICI Bank's market cap zoomed 18,135.35 crore to 2,47,291.59 crore and that of HDFC Bank by 10,788.4 crore to 6,14,252.37 crore.

Infosys added 7,935.1 crore in its valuation that stood at 3,92,962.68 crore. ITC's valuation rose by 7,006.57 crore to 2,45,475.86 crore.

The m-cap of HDFC increased by 6,062.45 crore to 3,19,332.15 crore while that of Kotak Mahindra Bank by 4,254.43 crore to 2,67,118.80 crore.

In contrast, HUL witnessed a decline of 29,040.44 crore in m-cap to 5,19,191.82 crore.

The valuation of TCS dropped by 16,623.07 crore to 8,09,408.14 crore and that of Bharti Airtel declined 4,118.95 crore to 3,05,402.10 crore.

In the top 10 ranking, RIL topped the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and ITC in that order. 

During the last week, the Sensex soared 1,108.76 points or 2.99 per cent.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout