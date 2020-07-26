Reliance Industries investors gain 1.5 lakh crore in 5 days as shares zoom

New Delhi: Seven of the 10 most valued firms last week added a whopping ₹2 lakh crore ( ₹2,03,063.21 crore) in market valuation largely driven by stellar gains in Reliance Industries Limited.

The gainers list included RIL, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and ITC. However, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Limited and Bharti Airtel witnessed an erosion in their market capitalisation.

The gainers list included RIL, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and ITC. However, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Limited and Bharti Airtel witnessed an erosion in their market capitalisation.

The valuation of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) jumped by ₹1,48,880.91 crore to ₹13,60,562.99 crore. Shares of Reliance Industries last week gained amid reports that Amazon was eyeing a stake in the conglomerate's retail arm.

ICICI Bank's market cap zoomed ₹18,135.35 crore to ₹2,47,291.59 crore and that of HDFC Bank by ₹10,788.4 crore to ₹6,14,252.37 crore.

Infosys added ₹7,935.1 crore in its valuation that stood at ₹3,92,962.68 crore. ITC's valuation rose by ₹7,006.57 crore to ₹2,45,475.86 crore.

The m-cap of HDFC increased by ₹6,062.45 crore to ₹3,19,332.15 crore while that of Kotak Mahindra Bank by ₹4,254.43 crore to ₹2,67,118.80 crore.

In contrast, HUL witnessed a decline of ₹29,040.44 crore in m-cap to ₹5,19,191.82 crore.

The valuation of TCS dropped by ₹16,623.07 crore to ₹8,09,408.14 crore and that of Bharti Airtel declined ₹4,118.95 crore to ₹3,05,402.10 crore.

In the top 10 ranking, RIL topped the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and ITC in that order.

During the last week, the Sensex soared 1,108.76 points or 2.99 per cent.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.