Shares of SG Mart, formerly known as Kintech Renewable, tumbled 5.5% in Monday's trade on November 23, falling to ₹1,037 apiece, as investors appeared to book partial profits following a sharp recent rally that had pushed the stock to multiple record highs.

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Although the stock opened higher, the initial gains were short-lived as heavy selling soon emerged, amid a sharp retreat in the broader market, dragging the shares into negative territory.

The stock has closed in positive territory in each of the last four weeks, delivering a cumulative gain of 37%. The sustained rally pushed it to multiple record highs, with the latest intraday peak of ₹1,254 registered on Monday.

At its intraday high, the stock had surged nearly 290% from its earlier reference level. Even after Monday's decline, it remains up around 176%, significantly multiplying investors' wealth.

Why did SG Mart announce a fundraising plan? On Sunday, the company announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Thursday to consider raising funds through various instruments.

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The proposed fundraising could be carried out through the issue of one or more instruments, including equity shares or convertible securities, via a preferential issue, rights issue, qualified institutional placement (QIP) or any other permitted route, subject to applicable regulatory and shareholder approvals.

How did SG Mart perform in Q2 FY27? SG Mart reported its second-quarter results last month, with revenue declining 8% year-on-year to ₹156 crore, although it increased 19% sequentially.

On the bottom line, net profit came in at ₹54 crore, marking a 104% jump from the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year and a 19% increase from the preceding quarter.

In terms of operating profitability, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at ₹72 crore, up 157% year-on-year and 23% sequentially. The EBITDA margin expanded by 297 basis points from the year-ago period and 12 basis points from the previous quarter to 4.6%.

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For the first half of FY27, the company reported a net profit of ₹10 crore, a 69% increase from the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations, meanwhile, improved marginally by 1% to ₹2,871 crore.

Commenting on the performance, Amit Thakur, Executive Director of SG Mart, said, "SG Mart’s strong performance demonstrated its ability to deliver in a challenging market, despite a weak macroeconomic environment. Execution across the portfolio and continued demand from infrastructure and industrial customers supported the quarter."

"Against persistent input cost volatility and geopolitical uncertainty, the company maintained its emphasis on sourcing discipline and operating efficiency," he added.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.