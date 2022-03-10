SGX Nifty futures signal strong start for Indian equities, election results eyed

“In near term volatility cannot be ruled out till the uncertainty looms over the Ukraine conflicts. Investors will watch out for the state elections result on Thursday. Any positive outcome in favour of BJP will add to optimism in the market. However, one needs to remain cautious in coming days on account of, ECB and US Fed meeting," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}