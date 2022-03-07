“The SGX Nifty well below the psychological 16000 mark is indicating a gap-down start and most importantly, risk-off mode for our stock markets. Risk aversion will continue to be the preferred theme as investors shall run to safety on backdrop of Russia-Ukraine war. Technically, for the day, bears will be in the drivers seat with aggressive targets at 15811 mark. The Nifty options data for March series suggests Nifty is likely to be in a trading range of 15500-17000 zone," said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}