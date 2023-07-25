Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday following overnight gains on Wall Street ahead of key central bank rate decisions.

Chinese stocks led the gains in the region on optimism over more economic stimulus from Beijing after China’s Politburo pledged to provide a boost to the slowing economy and its ailing property sector.

In the US, a report showed that the US services industry is continuing to grow, but at a slower pace than economists expected.

A preliminary report from S&P Global showed that growth in business activity during July appears to be at its slowest in five months.

On the domestic front, equity market remained weak amid mixed corporate results for the June quarter.

“We expect some cautiousness ahead of the US Fed meeting where a 25 bps hike is expected, while investors keenly await commentaries. With the quarterly earnings season now at full pace during the week, we expect stock-specific action to continue in the market," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Asian Market

Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.29%, while the Topix was down marginally. South Korea Kospi was flat, while the Kosdaq fell 0.32%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were trading 520 points higher at 19,189.

In Australia, S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.24%.

Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was trading at 19,733 level as compared to Nifty’s previous close of 19,672.35, indicating a gap-up opening for the Indian index.

Wall Street

US stocks edged higher on Monday ahead of the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting which is widely expected to hike its interest rates on Wednesday to its highest level since 2001.

The S&P 500 rose 18.30 points, or 0.4%, to 4,554.64. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 183.55 points, or 0.5%, at 35,411.24, while the Nasdaq composite added 26.06 points, or 0.2%, at 14,058.87. The Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded its longest winning streak since February 2017

Among stocks, Chevron rallied 2% after it reported a stronger profit than expected, while AMC Entertainment share price jumped 32.9% after a judge blocked the theater chain's stock conversion plan.

Europe

European stocks ended marginally higher as the pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.1%.

Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.2% to 7,678.59, while Germany’s DAX added less than 0.1% at 16,190.95. France’s CAC 40 fell less than 0.1% at 7,427.31.

Shares of Vodafone Group rallied 4.1% after it reported an acceleration in first-quarter top-line growth, while Dutch health technology company Philips shares slid 5.8% as it posted a fourth straight fall in order intake.

Energy

Crude oil prices traded higher amid signs of tighter supplies and pledges by Chinese authorities to shore up the economy.

Brent futures gained 0.08% to $82.81 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.17% to $78.87.

Gold rate today

Gold prices traded flat as ahead of monetary policy from the US Federal Reserve over the next two days.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,958.20 per ounce, while US gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,959.90.

