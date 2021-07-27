Indian benchmark indices closed lower on Monday after a flat start. The Sensex closed at 52,852.27, down 123.53 points or 0.23%, while Nifty was at 15,824.45, down 31.60 points or 0.20%. Realty, PSU banks and auto were top drags on Monday. On the 30-share Sensex, Ultratech, Sun Pharma, and nine other stocks closed in green, SBI, RIL, M&M, and 16 other stocks closed in red.