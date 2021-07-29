Indian benchmark indices continued to fall on Wednesday with Sensex closing at 52,443.7, down 135 points or 0.26% and the Nifty 50 at 15,709, down 0.24%. Auto, PSU banks, and realty were top draggers whereas IT and metals were top gainers. Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve on Monday said progress has been made toward conditions for tapering bond buys. It kept the target range for its benchmark policy rate unchanged at zero to 0.25%.

US market: U.S. stocks were mixed on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said the economic recovery was on track, but offered no clues about when monetary policy will eventually be tightened. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.15%, the S&P 500 edged up 0.17%, and the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite rebounded 0.75% after hitting its lowest in more than two months on Tuesday.

Fed meeting: Federal Reserve officials indicated they have begun discussing when to tap the brakes on their robust support for the U.S. economy. It kept the target range for its benchmark policy rate unchanged at zero to 0.25%. “The economy has made progress toward these goals, and the committee will continue to assess progress in coming meetings," the Federal Open Market Committee said in a statement released Wednesday.

Asian markets: Asian indices surged in early deals after the US Federal Reserve inched closer to tapering substantial stimulus but said more economic progress is needed. Japanese, Australian and South Korean shares pushed higher.

SGX Nifty: SGX Nifty indicates a choppy start to the Indian stock markets on Thursday. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

Earnings today: Tech Mahindra, TVS Motor, PVR, Laurus Labs, Union Bank are some of the companies scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies)

