SGX Nifty, global cues: Top things to know before stock market opening

The bull run continued on Thursday as Indian benchmark indices closed at record high levels. The BSE Sensex rose 123.07 points or 0.23% at 54,492.84 while the Nifty was up 35.80 points or 0.22% at 16,294.60 with the support from IT, Metal and FMCG stocks. Banking stocks continued to be under pressure ahead of the RBI’s policy announcement. Investors will be watching out RBI monetary policy review today.

Wall Street: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished at fresh records as data indicating an improving labor market and supply chain situation fortified traders worried about the health of the economy.

U.S. contracts were little changed after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 reached new peaks. A second weekly drop in U.S. jobless claims stoked optimism for a strong payrolls report Friday, which could spark market swings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asian markets: Asian stocks were steady early Friday after earnings helped Wall Street to a record close as some of the growth concerns stirred by the delta coronavirus strain eased. Shares fluctuated in Australia and in Japan while South Korea edged up.

SGX Nifty: SGX Nifty indicates a choppy start to the Indian stock markets today. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

RBI Policy today: India’s monetary policy makers are likely to leave interest rates untouched for a seventh straight meeting, as their focus remains more on fixing a fickle economy than on controlling stubborn price pressures, as per Bloomberg. All 21 economists surveyed by Bloomberg as of Wednesday afternoon expect the MPC to leave the benchmark repurchase rate unchanged at 4% on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

