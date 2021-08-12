SGX Nifty, global cues: Top things to know before stock market opening

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian benchmark indices closed flat on Wednesday with Sensex ending the session at 54,525.93, down 28.73 points or 0.05%, while Nifty was at 16,282.25. Pharma, auto and financials were the top draggers at the market close. Meanwhile, global stocks mostly rose, hitting records in some cases, after a closely-watched US report showed inflation moderating in July.

Things to know before stock markets open today -

Things to know before stock markets open today -

Wall Street: The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed at record levels on Wednesday, as data indicated U.S. inflation growth may have peaked, while sectors tied to economic growth advanced on the heels of the passage of a large infrastructure bill, reported Reuters.

The Labor Department said the consumer price index increased 0.5% last month after climbing 0.9% in June, the largest drop in month-to-month inflation in 15 months, easing concerns about the potential for runaway inflation.

US contracts were little changed after the S&P 500 hit a record and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell amid a rotation to cyclical shares.

Asian markets: Asian stocks rose early Thursday after U.S. shares climbed on signs of moderating inflation that reduced concerns about an imminent paring back of Federal Reserve stimulus. Equities edged up in Japan and Australia and were steady in South Korea.

SGX Nifty: SGX Nifty indicates a choppy start to the Indian stock markets today. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

