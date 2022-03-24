SGX Nifty hints at gap-down start, oil price surge, Ukraine crisis weigh

“The market is likely to see a gap down opening as weakness in SGX Nifty and overnight fall in US indices will give bears an early edge. The Street is expecting that the US Fed will go for aggressive rate hikes in May, June to contain inflation. The biggest headwinds for stock markets across the globe are surging inflation. Well, central bankers across the world ramp up the fight against rapidly surging inflation while acknowledging that inflationary pressures could persist for years, driven in part by the crisis in Ukraine. Technically speaking, the make-or-break support for Nifty is seen at psychological 17000 mark. Below Nifty's 17000 zone, expect a waterfall of selling which could take the index down to 16691 mark with inter-week perspective," said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.