SGX Nifty points to nearly 300-point gap down in Nifty

Speaking on the likely impact of the US CPI on course of rate hikes there, Ritika Chhabra- Economist and Quant Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher, said, “The US inflation in August rose higher at 8.3% y-o-y against expectation of 8.1%. The CPI index increased 0.1% month on month while the economists were expecting it to decline by 0.1% over the month. With inflation being ‘stickier’ than expected, it is highly likely that the Fed will go for another jumbo rate hike of 75bps in its next FOMC meeting on 21st September."