SGX Nifty to banking crisis - key global market triggers for Indian equities2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 08:16 AM IST
- Global markets mixed as contagion fears grip the investors after weekend rescue deal for Credit Suisse; all eyes on US Fed.
Global markets update: The central banks and governments over the weekend hatched a deal to rescue Credit Suisse and First Republic Bank, but the contagion fears of a larger baking crisis remain. Asian stocks opened mixed on Monday. All eyes are now on US Federal Reserve, which will announce its monetary policy decision on March 22.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×