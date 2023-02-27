Global markets: SGX Nifty to US dollar — key triggers that may dictate stock market today
- SGX Nifty today opened lower signaling tepid opening on Dalal Street, say experts
Global markets today: US stocks suffered from daily losses last Friday, witnessing heavy selling pressure and extended its weekly rout following data that showed the core PCE rose at the highest rate in six months. The US dollar continue to remain strong as the Dollar Index sustained above 105 levels despite profit booking trigger in early morning deals on Monday. Signaling further weakness in Indian stock markets, SGX Nifty has opened lower at 17,505.
