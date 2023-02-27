Decoding weak opening of SGX Nifty today, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "This lower opening of SGX Nifty today suggests sideways to negative trend and we may expect tepid opening on Dalal Street today. The immediate support for SGX Nifty is placed at 17,380 whereas 17,250 is expected to remain a sacrosanct support for the index. Likewise, on the upper side, SGX Nifty is expected to face hurdle at 17,650 whereas 17,800 may work as major hurdle for the index."

