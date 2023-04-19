SGX Nifty to get delisted, NSE IFSC-SGX Connect to become operational. Read here2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 02:54 PM IST
- The development will enable investors to trade in dollar-denominated Nifty futures contracts available on the SGX in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City or GIFT City
The Singapore bourse informed its trading members in a circular that NSE IFSC-SGX Connect at International Financial Service Center in GIFT City will become operational on 3 July after the transition of SGX Nifty derivatives to NSE IFSC.
